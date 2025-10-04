Truist Financial Corp Acquires 21,521 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $22,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $311.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.81. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $358.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.