Truist Financial Corp Acquires 35,579 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $106,458,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,406,000 after acquiring an additional 687,868 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $122.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

