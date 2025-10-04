Truist Financial Corp Acquires 394 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in National Grid Transco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Transco Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NGG opened at $73.40 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NGG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

