Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $324,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $610.32 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $610.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $585.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 target price (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

