Truist Financial Corp Buys 21,664 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $24,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $269.57 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $283.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

