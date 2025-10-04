Truist Financial Corp Buys 42,887 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 118,275.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.