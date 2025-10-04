Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $600.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $572.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,024.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

