Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 216.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,847,000 after buying an additional 492,504 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,434,000 after buying an additional 336,162 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $681.46 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $362.31 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $731.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.