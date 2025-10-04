Truist Financial Corp Has $17.04 Million Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 150.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 524,416 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,353,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,406 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth $12,841,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 890,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after buying an additional 268,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

