Truist Financial Corp Has $17.90 Million Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $495,041,000 after acquiring an additional 135,290 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $367,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

