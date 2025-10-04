Truist Financial Corp Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $19,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $297.66 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $213.26 and a 52 week high of $299.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

