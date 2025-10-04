Truist Financial Corp Has $20.84 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,885 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $20,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,695.50. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $8,984,912. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.