Truist Financial Corp Has $22.78 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,052 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after buying an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.48 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

