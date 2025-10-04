Truist Financial Corp Has $23.36 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $1,197,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Shares of JCI opened at $108.70 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $112.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

