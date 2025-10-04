Truist Financial Corp Has $25.17 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 26,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $206.84 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $237.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day moving average of $167.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

