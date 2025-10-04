Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $142.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

