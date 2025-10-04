Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.37% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

