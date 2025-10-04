Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,815,000 after acquiring an additional 999,797 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,243,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,464,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rollins by 44.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,917,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 894,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rollins by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,331,000 after acquiring an additional 49,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

ROL stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $59.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

