Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 208,274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $23,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.6%

Valero Energy stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $178.43. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

