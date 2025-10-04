Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $23,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $347.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.74. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,712,767.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,852. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.