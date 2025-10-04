Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,610 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after acquiring an additional 832,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after acquiring an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 239,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,634,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 151,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,710.96. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.0%

FIX stock opened at $816.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.58. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $852.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.75.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

