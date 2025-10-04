Truist Financial Corp Purchases 22,247 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Shares of ZTS opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $196.55. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

