Truist Financial Corp Purchases 271,682 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,682 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.29% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 124,233.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

