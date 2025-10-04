Truist Financial Corp Purchases 8,219 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $19,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 664.3% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 110,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

CWB opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $92.79.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

