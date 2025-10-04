Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

