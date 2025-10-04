Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 129.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,786 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $22,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $46.71.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

