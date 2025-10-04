Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $25,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VIGI stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

