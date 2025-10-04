Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $86.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.