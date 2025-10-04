Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 486,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,849,000 after purchasing an additional 113,169 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 145,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

