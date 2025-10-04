Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $18,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,815,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 124,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,344,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,429,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,963,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,240.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.17.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.1%

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,762.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,911.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,886.05. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,473.62 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

