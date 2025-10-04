Truist Financial Corp Sells 22,759 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

