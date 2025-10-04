Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,282 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sysco worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,970,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,810,000 after purchasing an additional 146,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,747,000 after purchasing an additional 391,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

