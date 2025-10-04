Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,336 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.58% of Flowers Foods worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 904.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $4,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,786,291.60. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,910. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.1%

FLO stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.19%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.