Truist Financial Corp Sells 289,249 Shares of CubeSmart $CUBE

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,249 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,049,000 after buying an additional 1,937,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CubeSmart by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,834,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 543,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,886,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,463,000 after purchasing an additional 162,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

