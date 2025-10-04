Truist Financial Corp Sells 33,334 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,334 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $23,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tassel Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $179.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

