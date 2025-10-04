Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,383 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $136.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $137.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

