Truist Financial Corp Sells 462,464 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,464 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 91.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,187.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 2,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,282.75. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,728.04. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and sold 6,400 shares valued at $358,352. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

