Truist Financial Corp Sells 71,505 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,412,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,505 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $23,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,292,000 after buying an additional 7,889,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $50,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

