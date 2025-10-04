Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 15,583 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.4% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $168,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

