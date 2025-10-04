United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,954.64. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 829 shares in the company, valued at $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.5%

UAL opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile



United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

