United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.16.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $86.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.48. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

