Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.90.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $271.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.67) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 119.84%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.