Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $178.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average is $136.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,766,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

