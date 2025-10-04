Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, September 15th. National Bankshares set a $14.00 target price on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 988.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 75,283 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

