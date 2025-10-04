Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $89.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

