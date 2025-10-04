Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,955.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $211.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.