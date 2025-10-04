Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG stock opened at $437.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $439.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

