Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after buying an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,032,000 after buying an additional 2,830,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $136,705,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.