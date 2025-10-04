Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4%

Insider Activity

VEEV stock opened at $296.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.68 and its 200 day moving average is $262.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $200.30 and a 1-year high of $302.00.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $5,637,913 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.