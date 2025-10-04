Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Vipshop Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Shares of VIPS opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Vipshop has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3,533.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,926,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $27,051,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

